CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

How To Treat Low Porosity Hair

Celebrity Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai gives tips on how to treat low-porosity hair.

Woman Pulls Hair Back After Washing

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

My hair is perpetually dry. It doesn’t matter how much oil, grease, cream or leave-in conditioner I put on my hair, when I wake up the next day, it’s like I never moisturized it in the first place. I have low porosity hair.

Hair porosity sounds like some complicated scientific term to comprehend, but it’s pretty simple: if you have low-porous hair like me, your hair does’t easily retain moisture. If you have high-porosity hair your hair retains more water. How do you know which type of hair you have? Try the strand test.

Elle Magazine recently spoke with the legendary Frédéric Fekkai, who shared his expertise on low-porosity hair. “You will immediately see lack of luster and hair elasticity. The hair will start to split as well,” he said.

Because the cuticle on low porosity hair are tight, it is harder for water and moisture to penetrate the strand. So how do you treat low-porosity hair?

“You can treat low porosity hair by using a very nurturing and rich treatment mask,” said Fekkai. Steamers are also essential for low-porosity hair. “Cold water should be used to rinse the hair in order to seal the hair cuticles and help with frizz,” he added.

He recommends using Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Leave-In Conditioner ($11.99) and Mizani’s 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner ($34).

Have a little more money to spend? We recommend trying Quidad’s Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner ($38).

RELATED STORIES:

‘No Wig, No Lashes, No Beat’: Da Real BB Judy Strips Down In Vulnerable IG Post

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

11 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

How To Treat Low Porosity Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close