Barack Obama for a National Virtual Commencement for Graduating Seniors

This coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to our everyday normal life. That includes stepping out and going where we want to go as well as, stopping the graduation for a ton of seniors, College and High School grads will more than likely not have a graduation.

A student created viral movement that has grabbed the attention of the former Prez OB

“In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice,” he wrote on Twitter. “We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”

Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020. — Lincoln (@lincolnjackd) April 15, 2020

Lincolns original tweet got more than 30,000 retweets, and even Obama was flatted, at least thats what his camp has said.

So only time will tell what the man who once stole the heart of the people, Barack Obama will do.

I am Micah Dixon, you can grab my social handles at @thedopedixon.