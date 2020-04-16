One of two charges against the man behind the Over-the-Rhine block party video is being dropped.

WLWT reports that prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge of violating Ohio’s stay-at-home order against RaShawn Davis, Wednesday. The dismissal follows his attorney statements, saying that Davis was expressing his first amendment rights on camera.

Davis still faces a felony charge of inciting violence.

Charge Dismissed for Man Behind Cincinnati Block Party Video was originally published on rnbcincy.com