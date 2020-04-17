Kelly Rowland continues to embrace her sexuality on Coffee, a sultry track that picks up in the proverbial morning after Motivation. Rowland’s coffee-colored skin and the melanin of her co-stars is the focal art of the Steven Gomillion-directed visuals.

“I want to celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me,” Kelly exclusively told ESSENCE, who premiered the video Friday. “My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

With the Miami beach as it’s backdrop, Coffee is a steamy and sultry experience that showcases the beauty of Black skin, which was an intention of Kelly’s.

“I just wanted the video to come across like, ‘Here we are standing in all of our beauty, in all of our coffee colored shades, in all of our greatness and you going to take this in,” she said.

Kelly recently delved into her personal sex life when she went live on Instagram with her best friend LaLa where the two discusses bringing sex toys in the bedroom. While LaLa wasn’t into including the toys in her repertoire, Kelly gave it a hell yes!

“You can always have a warmup, a brief warmup,” Kelly said. “And then have them watch your brief warmup and then have them join you.” To which LaLa responded, “You’re a freak.”

With lyrics like, “Coffee and sex in the morning/Breakfast in bed, got me moaning/ Before you go to work/ I need you to go to work.” We agree!

We’re looking forward to new music from Kelly.

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness In Steamy ‘Coffee’ Visuals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 2 hours ago

