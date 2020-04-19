How To Watch Michael Jordan’s Documentary, ‘The Last Dance’

The highly anticipated 10 part documentary called the “The Last Dance” has been pushed up early due to the pandemic, giving audiences something to be occupied with. The documentary gives a in depth look at the greatest NBA player, Michael Jordan, during his run with the Chicago Bulls. 2 episodes will air each week starting today.

“The series will feature never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with more than 100 people close to the team.”

All 10 episodes will air on ESPN and the ESPN App in the U.S. and can be streamed outside the U.S. on Netflix.

Full schedule Sunday, April 19 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

10 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 2 Sunday, April 26 7 p.m. ET| Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

8 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

9 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

10 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 4 Sunday, May 3 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

8 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

9 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

10 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 6 Sunday, May 10 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

8 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

9 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

10 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 8 Sunday, May 17 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

8 p.m. ET | Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

9 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 9

10 p.m. ET | Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 10 Netflix (outside of the U.S.) Monday, April 20 | 12:01 a.m. PT | “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27 | 12:01 a.m. PT | “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4 | 12:01 a.m. PT | “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11 | 12:01 a.m. PT | “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18 | 12:01 a.m. PT | “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

How To Watch Michael Jordan’s Documentary, ‘The Last Dance’ was originally published on wiznation.com