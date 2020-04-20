The Truth behind the Loom Board

These days everyone is looking to get money fast! But you cant blame them, for one you have so many people who are out of work, like 22 Million Americans have applied for unemployment.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So yeah when it comes to getting money quick and easy I could see myself doing the same thing, as a lot of people like taking my chance with the LOOM Board.

Over the weekend this Loom Board was popping up over the social media timelines, where you put money in and get a bigger amount back out. Like really sway HOW Hopefully you’re not one of those people because the Blessing LOOM is a Scam.

I also know part three is followed by part five… 😂 I hope you enjoyed and think before you put your money into this! #blessingloom #PonziScheme #pyramidscheme pic.twitter.com/ROVTaT568d — Jaden Bloemendaal (@bloemendaal_4) April 18, 2020

Be super careful of where you put your money these days!

The Latest: