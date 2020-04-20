Which Celebrity Dead Or Alive Would You Want To “Hang Out” With On 420? [VIDEO]

Today is 4/20, the national holiday for cannabis culture and has become a mainstream “holiday” around the world.

The Morning Hustle and our listeners weighed in on today’s topic, which celebrity dead or alive would you want to “hang out” with today? We had answers from Jimi Hendrix, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, and even Whitney Houston, which had some of us scratching our heads!

Watch the video above to hear all the callers answers and why Headkrack choose Doja Cat & Lore’l shares a story about smoking with Wiz Khalifa and Nas back in the day! Head over to The Morning Hustle’s social media pages and let us know who your choice would be!

