Kerry Washington’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Wig Is Inspired By Salt-N-Pepa’s Half-Bob

Kerry Washington’s longtime on-set hairstylist Linda Villalobos keeps her natural hair looking flawless and her wigs looking like her natural hair! Washington currently stars as Mia Warren in Hulu’s popular series Little Fires Everywhere. Washington brings to life Warren, a single mother with a mysterious background in the series explores the nuances of motherhood with a messy twist. To get into character, Washington puts on a wig and nose ring to transform into Warren.

“Kerry’s natural texture is very similar to her hair in the show, but her on-screen look is a wig,” Villalobos exclusively told Refinery29. “We took inspiration from the Salt-N-Pepa half-bob, but didn’t go to the extreme.”

Villalobos added sun-kissed highlights to Warren’s wig to make it look more realistic. “She wasn’t going to the salon to get her hair done.”

Does Washington’s hair make an appearance on the show at all? Yup. “We actually used Kerry’s natural hair in a montage scene when she was driving with Pearl.”

To enhance the wigs kinky curly texture, Villalobos uses Shea Moisture Foaming Mousse ($9.99) and Lottabody Wrap Me Mousse ($19.99).

Washington is no stranger to wearing her real hair on-camera. She made her big acting debut in Save The Last Dance rocking her natural curly fro. The Emmy-nominated actress would also intermittently wear her real hair while filming on the set of Scandal and in films like Django Unchained and more.

Like many women, Washington embarked on her natural hair journey after abandoning her perm box. She eventually began to fall in love with her hair in its natural form.

“My hair feels much healthier now,” she said in a 2016 interview with Redbook.

It’s been fun getting to know my real curls.”

Washington is keeping up with her natural hair during this quarantine and rocking it during her live interviews!

