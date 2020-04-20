Fortnite players will soon be able to rage with Travis Scott in the popular free-to-play game thanks to an upcoming virtual experience.

Today (Apr.20), Fortnite announced it will be teaming up with. Houston rapper Travis Scott for a virtual concert experience called Astronomical that will run from April 23-25.

Fortnite describes the event as a “one of a kind musical journey” and will feature Scott, and he will even premiere a brand new track for players to enjoy. The “other-worldly” experience is inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations and is built from the ground up in the game.

To ensure that everyone gets a chance to experience Astronomical, Epic Games setup multiple tour dates with showtimes for players all around the world to attend. You must show up 30 minutes before each show begins and strongly urged to show up early to secure yourself a spot.

If you happen to miss any of the shows, there will be an encore with your friends.

The schedule goes as follows:











Of course, players can also look forward to scoring some exclusive loot to use in-game as well. Before Astronomical kicks off, Epic Games announced Travis Scott as the newest edition to its icon series. Starting April 21, players will be able to get Scott’s outfits, emotes, and more. As an added bonus, if you attend any of the Astronomical events, you will get an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!

Travis Scott is a big fan of Fortnite and linked with up Ninja, Drake, and JuJu Smith-Schuster for one of the most epic streaming sessions ever. So this union makes perfect sense.

—

Photo: Gary Miller / Getty

Travis Scott Links Up With ‘Fortnite’ For ‘Astronomical’ Virtual Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: