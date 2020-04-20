CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Now Has Over 500 Deaths

Ohio officials gave the latest updates on the state’s coronavirus cases, and the death toll has now reached over the 500 mark.

Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, the Department of Health Director for Ohio, were part of the Apr. 20 2 p.m. news conference.

As of Monday, there were 12,919 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 509 deaths from the virus.

Dr. Acton touched on comparisons to the 1918 flu pandemic involving St. Louis and Philadelphia, while Gov. DeWine announced that schools in Ohio remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

There is also news of a Minority Health Strike Force that was recently formed to help with communities affected with COVID-19 more than others.

