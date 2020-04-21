BIRDMAN PAYING RENT FOR ALL TREE OF YALL!

Actually he’s paying for wayy more than that! The Hip-Hop mogul just made an incredibly generous offer to help those in need in his hometown of New Orleans.

The Cash Money Millionaire just offered to pay the month of May’s rent for an entire neighborhood where he grew up in uptown New Orleans.

He announced his good deed in a long heartfelt caption on IG:

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

He continued, “I also wanna thank all hospitals on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cash money records @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for 20 plus years.”

We love to see it!

Posted 4 hours ago

