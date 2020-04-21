Last Dance: A Look Back At A Time Before Michael Jordan Became The Greatest Athlete Ever

Remember when Michael Jordan was just a soft spoken college student trying to navigate his newfound fame? It’s hard to remember a time when he wasn’t already established as the greatest athlete ever.

But just like all the athletes we’ve seem come up in the game, MJ wasn’t always the star we know and love today. Literally, ask anyone you know “who’s the greatest Basketball player ever” and even folks who aren’t into the game will most likely say Michael Jordan.

Just ask NBA legend Larry Bird. In the first two episodes of ESPN’s 10-part documentary The Last Dance, Bird said of Mike’s 1986 NBA playoff game:

“That wasn’t Michael Jordan out there. That was God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

Speaking of Air Jordan, some would say MJ’s success with his Jordan Brand is one thing that most athletes before and after him weren’t able to accomplish. Jordan sneakers have become a cultural phenomenon, especially in the Black community. Think about it — Nike re-releases old designs and models of their shoes under the Air Jordan brand, and they still sell like hot cakes.

Twitter user @Styledbykmilan joked, “Michael Jordan: I don’t have to design any new shoes. I’ll just rerelease the old ones and call them “retro”. She has a point, and the brilliant marketing plot has made MJ a very rich man. As of 2019, sources say his net worth is estimated at around 1.9 billion dollars.

In honor of the G.O.A.T.s impeccable legacy, let’s dig into the archives and take a look back at a different time— when Reagan was President, movie tickets cost $2.50 and Michael Jordan was a young college student unsure of his future in the NBA. Moral of the story, everyone has potential to be the greatest.

In the words of NIKE, just do it.

