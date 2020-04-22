LOL: Philadelphia Eagles Player Trolls Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski

Philadelphia Eagles All-Star Lineman Lane Johnson isn’t one to keep his opinions to himself. After the news broke out about former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join his friend Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform Twitter went bizzark.

Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas started the conversation about the newest Bucs player saying, “So does this mean that @RobGronkowski hated playing for the @Patriots and Bill Belichick so much that he retired to get away from them???” Lane Johnson comments under Thomas tweet with a cryptic tweet

🤔 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 21, 2020

Written By: Weso Posted 21 hours ago

