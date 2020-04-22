Here’s Why a Jermaine Dupri VS. Dallas Austin Beat Battle Won’t Happen!

Since the inception of the Versuz Beat Battles, we have been thinking of what artist we would like to see go head to head. We’ve witnessed the magic of The Rza vs. D.J. Premiere, NeYo vs. Johnta Austin, and Babyface vs. Teddy Riley. Fans want to see ATL’s super producers Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin go at each other’s throats but that ain’t happening. Dallas Austin explains why….

Check out what Dallas has to say below:

Dallas Austin explained that he and J.D. will not do the Versuz battle because they are partners in their company JD8 and they are not only beat makers but they are also songwriters. He does feel that it is culturally significant that he and J.D. to show everyone how they write a song and maybe give tips on how they do it so we can all learn. The pair are hosting an event this friday titled, “Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Presents: I Wrote That Song, on IG Live at 9pm.

Austin posted this flyer to his IG with the caption reading, “BIG Announcement This Friday at 9 pm join two super producers and songwriters hall of fame inductees @dallasaustins and @jermainedupri to play ten of each other’s songs and give you the in -site on how they were written! Let’s go Friday ! IG LIVE !

Austin did mention in his video that if anyone wants any smoke with him or J.D. then they are down to battle, just not each other.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 20 hours ago

