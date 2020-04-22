Columbus Offering Text Message Services For Domestic Violence Victims

The number of domestic violence cases has been on the rise since we all have been practicing social distancing and following the Stay-At-Home order issued in the state of Ohio.

This is a major concern as many victims are being forced to be in compromising situations indoors with their abusers. Over the last three weeks alone, there have been 3 domestic violence homicides in Columbus, compared to 7 total in 2019. Not to mention that the amount of domestic violence arrests is well on its way into the hundreds.

In efforts to offer more help to victims, Columbus residents can now reach out for help using text messages. City Attorney Zach Klein just announced the new service Monday.

“For people experiencing domestic abuse while sheltering in place, there are very few opportunities to get away from an abuser to seek help,” Klein said. “Our concern about an uptick in domestic violence incidents led us to this solution for victims who can now reach out for help, even if they are fearful that their abuser may be within earshot. It is critical for victims to know they are not alone, and we are here to help.”

Victims can text 614.653.8075 to contact the City Attorney’s Domestic Violence & Stalking Unit immediately. You must provide a name, safe times to communicate and an email or phone number to contact. It is encouraged to delete the message after sending.

Advocates of this service will follow-up with victims at the detailed safe time and discuss a plan. Victims can also contact the Victims of Domestic Violence hotline 24/7 at 614.224.4663.

As always, if you are in immediate danger, call or text 911. Source: 10TV, ABC6

Also On Power 107.5: