Trey Songz Reveals His Sons Mother

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Last years fans all got a taste of their favorite R & B singer breaking their heart just a  tad bit. Fans learned that the hot and sexy Trey Songaz was going to be  a father. The bigger question was when, where, and who did he get pregnant.

Its been a year and now Trey Song has posted a photo of his sons mother, thanking her for being  great mom, and putting up with all the BS that comes with being Trey Songz baby mother.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

Doesn’t Noah look just like his Mumma.

Great job you two!

