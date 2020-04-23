Eminem Celebrates 12 years of Sobriety

Slim Shady comes on and off the scene, but is definitely putting work in behind the scenes. Producing for artist and working on himself, is what we love to see.

Marshall is celebrating a milestone that some people never hit in life, and thats 12 years of sobriety.

He celebrated on social media with a photo of his sobriety coin! “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid,” he captioned the Instagram picture, referencing his song “Not Afraid” which detailed his past ongoing battle with drug addiction.

I love how the coin states One Day At A Time!

We know a turn around for anyone is going to take longer than one day but the first step is to take it one day at a time.