Slim Thug Updates Fans on Coronavirus Status

The Houston rapper is letting fans know his coronavirus update.

After practicing social distancing and following the proper protocol to wash his hands and keep his distance, some way some how the rapper contracted the deadly disease.

Well thank God today when he went and got tested, the results were exactly what he was hoping for I’m sure.

While having the virus, he donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to bus drivers in Houston, Texas.

News that any patient would want to hear is that they are COVID-19 free.

Way to go Slim Thug!