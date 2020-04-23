TRIED IT: NUELE Hair Serum Is A Moisturizing Elixir For Thick, Dry Hair

If your hair is anything like mine, it soaks up moisture like crazy and has the nerve to be dry as a bone after giving treating it with the entire cabinet. My hair is thick and gets tangled easily. When I received an e-mail about Nuele Hair Serum I knew I had to give it a try.

The small brown box carrying the serum arrived on my doorstep a few days later. The serum was white and had hints of baby pink and teal floral watercolor decor along the corners that reminded me of cherry blossoms in Japan. I’m super big on presentation, so this probably means a lot more to me than it does to any of you. For me, a first impression is everything and I thought it was simply adorable.

According to the description, “NUELE Hair Serum makes hair manageability effortless by combining deep moisturization with heat protection.”

This woman-owned brand was kind enough to include all of its ingredients and contents on the back of the bottle, which includs jojoba and argan oil, and rosemary extract. The instructions listed reads, “for coily hair: 4-10 drops,” but “add more if your hair is long or very dry”. My hair is average length, but honey, it is dry so I’ll be adding a few extra drops to my tresses. My typical morning routine consists of spraying my hair with rice water, moisturizing with hair mayonnaise and then working through my scalp with Blue Magic and carrot oil. However, in order to see the full effects of this product, NUELE Hair Serum will be the only thing that I use throughout the day.

When I dabbed it onto my hand, a very small droplet came out. I did that about ten times and had microscope-sized oil droplets on my hand that smelled like peppermint and jojoba oil. I rubbed my hands together and immediately began to work from the ends of my hair to the roots and I was pleasantly surprised that such a small portion was able to cover my entire head of hair.

As I prepared for bed, I thought about doing a twist out, but when I felt my scalp still had oil in it, I decided to run the risk of sleeping in my afro with a bonnet over it. Let’s see how this works out.

The next day, I instantly brought my hand under my bonnet and felt my hair. While it wasn’t nearly as oily as it was the next day, I can see that there was still a bit of shine left in my hair from the previous. I was impressed to say the least, especially because my hair sops up moisture like a sponge but retains none of it. From the scent to the all natural ingredients, I’d like to say that this woman-owned brand did it right.

TRIED IT: NUELE Hair Serum Is A Moisturizing Elixir For Thick, Dry Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com