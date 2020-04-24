DNA, Aye Verb, Ms. Hustle & Battle Rap Mourns The Loss Of Fred The Godson

The hip hop and battle rap culture lost one of our own today due to Covid-19.

Its been confirmed that Bronx rapper Fred The Godson passed away Thursday after contracting the coronavirus. He experienced complications following being hospitalized on April 6th.

Fred, 35, told fans that he tested positive for the deadly virus and said, “I’m in here with this Corvus 19 sh*t! Please keep me in ya’ll prayers *prayer emoji* #godisgreat.’”

The rapper also suffered from asthma and had issues with his kidneys. It was being reported that he was experiencing failure with his kidneys April 22nd.

Many in the battle rap world were close to the rapper as he was always a supporter and fan of the culture. Many battlers and fans shared their feelings about the horrible news.

I see my nigga @DNA_GTFOH behind FRED 🙏🏽 https://t.co/8Ps3rcfu7U — 4 inches is Enough 🍆 (@Sicelo031) April 23, 2020

💔 R.I.P. @FREDTHEGODSON we didn’t speak everyday but we didn’t have to it was always love I just spoke to u soon as u went to the hospital n was for sure u were gonna make it out … damn man this shit really hurts 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 u was def A inspiration early on in my career — D.N.A™ THE CHAMP 🏆 (@DNA_GTFOH) April 23, 2020

Damn RIP Fred the Godson !!! 💔 — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) April 23, 2020

I LOST MY BROTHER TODAY 😢😢😔😔MY HEART IS SO BROKEN MAN @FREDTHEGODSON I love u bro — HUSTLE MAYWEATHER … THE MOST HATED PUNCHER 👸🏾 (@MSHUSTLE1271) April 23, 2020

RIP Fred Da Godson. F#ck Corona Virus 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) April 23, 2020

Charlie Clips was really close to Fred and shared about how he was his first rapper he ever battled.

We send our deepest condolences to Fred The Godson’s family, friends, and all who are touched by his passing.

