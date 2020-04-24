CLOSE
DNA, Aye Verb, Ms. Hustle & Battle Rap Mourns The Loss Of Fred The Godson

The hip hop and battle rap culture lost one of our own today due to Covid-19.

Many of our hearts are heavy today as we have to say goodbye to one of our own in hip hop and battle rap.

Its been confirmed that Bronx rapper Fred The Godson passed away Thursday after contracting the coronavirus. He experienced complications following being hospitalized on April 6th.

Fred, 35, told fans that he tested positive for the deadly virus and said, “I’m in here with this Corvus 19 sh*t! Please keep me in ya’ll prayers *prayer emoji* #godisgreat.’”

The rapper also suffered from asthma and had issues with his kidneys. It was being reported that he was experiencing failure with his kidneys April 22nd.

Many in the battle rap world were close to the rapper as he was always a supporter and fan of the culture. Many battlers and fans shared their feelings about the horrible news.

 

Charlie Clips was really close to Fred and shared about how he was his first rapper he ever battled.

 

We send our deepest condolences to Fred The Godson’s family, friends, and all who are touched by his passing.

