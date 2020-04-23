Who’s Cappin?! Did Texas’ Lt. Gov. Really Say ‘There Are More Important Things Than Living’? [VIDEO]

Today Lore’l steps into the political world and give’s Who’s Cappin this week to the Lt. Governor of Texas’ who said on live television that ‘There are more important things than living’. His name is Dan Patrick and he called for social-distancing measures to be eased for his state.

This comes the same week the Georgia Governor announced various business’s like hair saloons and tattoo parlors will reopen this week in Georgia, despite local and national criticism. Even one of his biggest supports President Trump said he was not in support of that plan.

People like Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Killer Mike have said regardless of the new plan, people should still continue to stay home. Hopefully some of these officials will hear her advice!

