CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to Give Press Conference on April 24

During the coronavirus epidemic, we have seen everyone from Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, even U.S. President Donald Trump, take part in press conferences.
Whether they have been daily or infrequently, mayor, executives, governors, and all elected officials have leading all type of briefings to give updates in regards to what is going on with COVID-19, and how the cities, states, and nation is dealing with the crisis.
Yet, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has only given one press conference this month, and has given another one since.
There are those who are curious as to what is going on in regards to how The Land is planning to respond to Gov. DeWine’s gradual plan on reopening Ohio among other issues.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Many want to know about recreation services this summer, if the mayor agrees with the governor’s plan to start reopening the state on May 1 and lost city revenue because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Late Thursday, after the I-Team’s numerous requests to speak to the mayor, his office announced he will hold his second news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.
It is not known exactly what time Mayor Jackson will have his conference, or what all he will speak on.
One thing is for sure, is that his presence on Apr. 24 will silence those who have been questioning and criticizing his absence.
