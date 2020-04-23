CLOSE
Ohio
LOCAL NEWS: Iconic Cleveland Heights Restaurant Tommy's to Reopen for Curbside and Online!!!

After shutting its doors on Mar. 15 due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease, a popular restaurant in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Village is once again going to be open for business, though just for carryout and online.

Tommy’s Restaurant, located on 1824 Coventry Road in the east side, took to social media to make the announcement.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland more on when Tommy’s will reopen, and how customers can place their orders:

The restaurant will open May 4 and serve customers seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m.

Tommy’s asks that all orders be paid for online or by phone (216-321-7757) to help keep its customers and employees safe as possible.

They also mention it will follow “all essential safety protocols” when it comes to preparing food, along with take care of the restaurant, which includes cleaning and sanitizing the building.

Are you happy to see Tommy’s back in business?  What do you like to get from the restaurant?

 

