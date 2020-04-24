Lil Wayne Is Launching Young Money Radio On Apple Music!

The self-proclaimed “Best Rapper Alive”, Weezy F Baby announced that Young Money Radio will be invading airwaves real soon!

Dwayne ‘Lil Wayne’ Carter is the CEO of the infamous Young Money Records and is excited about his first radio show. Partnering with Dash Radio, YMR is to debut this Friday, April 24th, on Apple Music at 7 pm EST.

As a special treat the first few minutes of the debut of Young Money Radio, Wayne will be on Instagram Live before he switches over to Apple Music.

Wayne tweeted the official artwork of YMR, and let fans know he’s bringing out the big guns! Wayne informed fans on what’s to come on his new show.

Details on the official lineup for the radio show has not yet been revealed, but we can possibly look forward to hearing from the troop of Young Money artists, including the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj, who has already been indulging in her own Queen Radio series.

Source: BallerAlert

