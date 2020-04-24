The State Of Ohio Extends Foster Services For Young Adults Turning 18 & 21!

As of today, some changes have been approved throughout the foster care system in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine announced that all kids in foster homes will continue to be supported by the state even after turning 18.

Once foster children turn 18, they are aged out of the system. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, young adults will be able to receive support until this crisis passes.

Over the next few months, over 200 teens will turn 18.

“For many of these young people, their future looks uncertain because of COVID-19,” DeWine said. “This program that I’m announcing today will provide them with a safety net during these very difficult times.”

DeWine also extended this to young people in the Bridges program, which is Ohio’s foster care for those up to 21 years old.

“Our young people turning 21 over the next few months can stay in Bridges, which will help them maintain their housing, their jobs and their education,” DeWine said. “These changes that we’re making will ensure no child leaves foster care during this pandemic without a safe place to call home.”

Source: NBC4i

