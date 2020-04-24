Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

In our new quarantined normal, fashionistas and style lovers get dressed to the nines for their living room. Unfortunately, some of us don’t have a living room or a room over our heads to call our own in this time when we need stability, love and comfort more than ever before. That’s why Brooklyn native and the founder of faith-based lifestyle brand Tashee Inc. Natasha Lambkin has launched the No Fear Movement in collaboration with Hope for New York (HFNY). The No Fear Movement will sell reusable face masks inspired by her clothing line N A T A S H A Spring/Summer 2020 collection REDEMPTION, which will depict victory, recovery and healing.

“God put it on our heart to help the homeless who do not have anywhere to live during the quarantined season,” Natasha states. “We wanted to support a mission that was helping these individuals with food and shelter during this time of need.” With every dollar earned, Lambkin and team will donate their sales earnings to aid the COVID-19 Relief Fund in assisting with providing shelter and food for the homeless. “We felt that HFNY was a great choice and proactive with helping the homeless with permanent living situations,” Natasha shares. Her passion for faith, fashion, media and philanthropy is clearly demonstrated by her need to give back to those less fortunate in her own backyard of New York City.

This Saturday, April 25th, Lambkin and Tashee Inc. will be hosting a virtual campaign partly to showcase fashionable, reusable face masks as part of their #StaySafeStayStylish campaign. #StaySafeStayStylish was created by Natasha with the goal and mission of uplifting those in shelter in place to continue to look fashionable and fierce while in the comfort of their own homes. During the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, Tashee Inc. will be spearheading and planning virtual events as a means of encouragement and motivation that will overcome the coronavirus.

Those who wish to partake can register via EventBrite and will have full access to the virtual parties and gatherings of fashionistas via web conference. This interactive experience will allow guests to showcase their fashionable masks and join in on a variety of discussion topics.

RELATED STORIES:

You Heard Of Club Quarantine, Set Sail On The Curvy Fox Virtual Cruise

Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber Skills On The ‘Gram

Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: D'Shonda Brown Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: