Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia James Are A ‘Stay At Home’ Mood

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James are the perfect mother/daughter duo during this quarantine. In fact, they are a full on mood. In an Instagram photo simply captioned “Us,” Gabby and Kaavia are chilling while catching up on some sun. The ladies look relaxed while rocking their natural curls in the comfort of their luxurious home.

We’d give a good bulk of our savings account to be under “stay at home” orders in the Wade-Union house right now. When they aren’t gearing up for attend the virtual dancethon with Diddy, Gabby and D Wade are catching up on some romantic moments while the sun sets.

But most noticeable is Gabby and Kaavia’s curls.

Like many women, Gabrielle Union is embracing her natural hair during this time and trying new natural hair styles that show off her soft hair texture.

“See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles,” she captioned the photo.

Gabrielle Union is also using her time to empower women entrepreneurs and will lend her expertise and voice to Essence’s + New Voices Entrepreneur Virtual Summit.

According to the press release, the summit gives 10 entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their business businesses to receive critical funding ($100,000) combined with coaching, mentoring and personalized business skills development.

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 3 hours ago

