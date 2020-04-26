NBA Youngboy’s “38 Baby 2” 1st Week Sales???

It appears NBA Youngboy is on his way to having the #1 album in the country next week. According to early projections from HDD, the newly-released 38 Baby 2 album is projected to move 70-75k copies in the first week with about 1-2k coming from pure sales. That should be enough to debut number one on the Billboard 200 next week.
