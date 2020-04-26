French Montana Says No Beef With Young Thug [VIDEO]

French Montana says there is no issues with him at Young Thug. He puts an end to this back & forth with the Slime Huncho, Young Thug. Over the weekend, on Saturday when he hopped on IG live with Fat Joe. He goes to mention that it was just some miscommunication. With Ramadan happening, he wants to remain out of trouble & stay positive, the Coke Boy rapper explains.

“All I did was stand up for myself at every situation. The Jim Jones beef that was Max B beef. He’s my brother so his beef is my beef…. So that’s what type of guy I am,” French begins saying. “Your not gonna come out and call me a fool knowing it’s about something else and had nothing to do with me and Kendrick. It was wack and I hate that it happened like that.”

