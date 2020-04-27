CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion’s Curly Fro Is What Natural Hair Dreams Are Made Of

Megan Thee Stallion's natural hair is beautiful!

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Erik Voake / Getty

This is precisely why woman and entertainers like Megan Thee Stallion wear wigs. Obviously for personal style and preference but more importantly, it’s a protective style that allows you to care for your natural hair underneath. Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair is on point and her curls are poppin’.

The Suga rapper took to Instagram to show off her long, thick curly fro and the Internet is collectively swooning. “I feel naked without my wig,” she captioned the photo.

Lol I feel naked with out my wig😂😂😂

This isn’t the first time Issa gave us a glimpse at her full head of hair. There was this time she twerked in a bun in her backyard.

Or this time she and her glam squad made an elaborate breakfast.

Whatever Megan is using in her hair, we’ll take the whole collection! Megan recently spoke to People about how she strives to make her late mother proud by continuing her college education despite fame.

Like many celeb women, Megan is embracing her natural hair and face. See more celeb women rocking their natural hair, here.

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Curly Fro Is What Natural Hair Dreams Are Made Of  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

