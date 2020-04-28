During Hip-Hop’s golden era rappers on the Beast Coast knew you didn’t have a classic on your hands unless you had a beat from the legendary DJ Premier and though that isn’t necessarily the case these days Run The Jewels know what time it is.

Linking up with the Triple OG producer and day one Hip-Hop junkie, Greg Nice for their visuals to “Ooh LA LA”, Killer Mike and El-P throw a helluva block party where the party people empty out their pockets and burn mountains of cash like Heath Ledger when he was clowning around in his heyday. Not gonna lie, seeing that money up in flames kinda hurt. Just sayin.’

Speaking of veteran rappers, H-Town General Slim Thug continues to tip around town and in his clip to “Thug Life” rolls around the hood in his jeep and checks in on his peoples and some famous friends.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Slim 400 featuring Young Dolph, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

RUN THE JEWELS FT. GREG NICE & DJ PREMIER – “OOH LA LA”

SLIM THUG – “THUG LIFE”

SLIM 400 FT YOUNG DOLPH – “SHAKE BACK”

LIL DURK – “VIRAL MOMENT”

SAUCE TWINZ – “MOVIE”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SPEAK 4 EM”

YAK GOTTI – “RIDE WIT IT”

JOHN GABBANA – “GOIN UP”

Run The Jewels ft. Greg Nice & DJ Premier “Ooh LA LA,” “Slim Thug “Thug Life” & More | Daily Visuals 4.27.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: