COVID-19 has closed almost everything in Central Ohio but many were hoping that by summer we could get out and enjoy pools and more. But that may not be happening for some of the families who live in Hilliard. The city announced Monday that their city pools will not be opening for the 2020 summer season.
According to the City of Hilliard website, “In light of Information released by the governor’s office this afternoon, the City of Hilliard has determined it will not be opening its pools this summer and will be cancelling City-sponsored public events such as Celebration at the Station and Safety Town through June 30.”
So far Hilliard is the first city in Central Ohio to announce they will not be opening for the 2020 season.
Hilliard City Pools Will Not Open for the 2020 Season was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com