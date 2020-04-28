The 10 episode documentary series, The Last Dance, has started some rumors about Dennis Rodman’s love life. It even has The Living Legend Toni Braxton caught up in the mix. Ms. Braxton is setting the record straight about her and former NBA baller Dennis Rodman.

Just days after the third and fourth episode of The Last Dance aired, Toni took to social media to clarify that she never dated Rodman, they simply took a photo at the VMAs.

She posted a pic of herself and Rodman, along with the caption, “IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance.” When a fan said that he looked scary in the pic, she said, “No no! He was cool! We presented somebody!

Toni Braxton Denies Ever Dating Dennis Rodman! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: