Young Thug Dont Do Drugs, Reveals he Almost Died

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is speaking out against drugs, and for one very important reason. Drugs almost killed him.

Many kids today look up to rapper as their role models, rapers influence how they dress, talk, post on social media and even who they hang out with.

Well of course you would know that rappers have an affect on whether or not a kid will decide to do try drugs. Almost every song you hear has some type of talk about percocet in it, if not that of course they talk about weed.

Its big of Young Thug to step up and speak out against drugs seeing as he influences a huge amount of kids, with over 5 million following on instagram.

“So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, ‘Yo call the ambulance. I can’t move my body.’ Then later… when the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away like I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ I’ve been killed before.”

Young Thug details the time he almost passed away from liver and kidney failure 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lxr76wzXU — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 30, 2020

Also On Power 107.5: