57% of People Want to Continue Working From Home!

The world has drastically changed right before our eyes. Companies are seeing how the can cut cost and overhead by having their employees to continue to work from home even when the stay at home orders are lifted. Some Americans are totally okay with that.

According to PRNewswire, a new survey talked to 1,000 people who’d never worked from home before the virus hit. And a majority of them want to KEEP doing it. As a matter of fact, 57% said they’d prefer to continue working from home in the future.

Here are five more quick stats . . .

1. 48% think they’re more productive at home. Only 29% said less productive.

2. 76% of people working from home right now are using Zoom or other video conferencing apps on a daily basis.

3. A lot of us DO have “coworkers.” 68% said at least one other person in their household is also working from home right now.

4. We miss our I.T. department though. 53% said they’ve experienced glitches during video calls, and things like their audio dropping out.

5. 54% of new at-home workers have had to upgrade their tech in some way. Like replacing their computer, buying a printer, or upgrading their webcam.

