H Town going down!

When you talk about manifest queens, make sure you mention Megan Thee Stallion in the conversation. The H Town Hottie had dreams of working with Beyonce and here we are listening to Houston’s finest on the bossed up Savage Remix. Beyonce blessed Megan’s viral and infectious track with that Yonce swag. Sis came through dropping bars (even if they were written by Jay and The Dream).

Savage Remix oozes that fun summer time feel. The beat, highlighted by Megan and Beyonce’s bars, just screams brunch with the girls. And for a moment, we felt inspired to get dressed, do our hair and be a bad bish in the house!

Of course the release left flame emojis across the gram, spawned a new choreographed challenge and turned our living rooms into club quarantine real quick. Save Remix is also trending #1 on Youtube and shot to the top of the iTune and Apple charts.

And you can expect to see a rise in “Only Fans” memberships after Bey dropped the website that allows their users to set up a personal hub for content and charge fans for access. It’s become a popular trend and revenue stream for content creators during quarantine.

Celebs like Zendaya were equally as hype to hear from the queen Bey, but no one was hyper than Megan herself, who celebrated the career milestone with her fans on Instagram.

Savage Remix is the perfect summer anthem…whatever kind of summer that will be.

‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up And Get Dressed For My Living Room was originally published on hellobeautiful.com