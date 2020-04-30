Ubisoft Drops The Cinematic Trailer For ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Here Is What We Know So Far

Yesterday we learned that the next chapter in Assassin’s Creed’s long-running franchise will be Viking-themed and focus on Norse mythology. Today (Apr.30), we got our first look at some CGI action from the forthcoming game.

Ubisoft’s worst-kept secret is finally fully unveiled. Before yesterday’s reveal event, rumors hinted at the game involving Vikings this time around, and before learning the game’s title, it was rumored to be titled Assasin’s Creed Ragnarok. Today, we finally get our first look at the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise and meet the protagonist.

In a press release, we learn that we will take control of a Viking raider named Eivor, who is described as “fierce and raised on tales of battle and glory.” While we don’t get to see any gameplay, Ubisoft reveals that Valhalla will take place during England’s brutal dark ages and will be an open-world adventure like previous titles in the franchise.

The game’s synopsis goes as follows:

Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach.

As far as new features, players can look forward to raids, growing their settlement, building their power and expanding their influence.

Like in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you will be able to choose between either male or female versions of Eivor and, — for the first time ever— be able to fully customize your character’s appearance.

Speaking on the game, Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla couldn’t contain his excitement stating:

“We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them. Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.”

Along with the cinematic world premiere trailer, Ubisoft also revealed the editions of the game that will be available at launch.

The Gold Edition will include the base game and the Season Pass.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, and the Ultimate Pack, giving players access to exclusive customization content: the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, and the Berserker Longship Pack, along with a Set of Runes to improve weapons or gear.

The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a high-end Ubicollectibles replica of Eivor and her longship (30 cm high), a Collector’s Case, a SteelBook with unique artwork, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane ax (5 cm high), exclusive lithographs as well as a selected soundtrack of the game. The Collector’s Edition is available exclusively from the Ubisoft Store.

The stand-alone Ubicollectibles products will include the Eivor Wolf-Kissed Figurine and his Hidden Blade Replica.

Developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Origins at Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives holiday 2020 on Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can watch the beautiful and action-packed trailer below.

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 21 hours ago

