Mommy Tingz, Activities to do At Home with the Kiddies

Since we are still under a stay at home order, with certain exceptions that means every now and then boredom may set in. Kids don’t have school and a lot of parents are either out of work or working remotely.
Regardless cooped up in the house with your children all day can be a bit nerve wrecking. Trust me, I know! I have my six year old and Im 8 months pregnant, so Im going through it to.
However I do find it easier to coexist with my child when we are active together! So I figured Id jot down some ideas for you and your children so you’re not bored at home together.
- Create an Xbox Live Account, or what game system you may have
- Learn the games your kid plays play with him
- Play indoor hide and seek
- Try a new recipe with them
- Play with blocks and build something
- Go camping in the living room
- Throw a family dance party
Try those out and see how those help ease the boredom at home!