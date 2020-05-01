Vanessa Bryant has been keeping her husband Kobe & daughter Gianna Bryant names alive. Vanessa is celebrating Gigi’s 14th birthday by posting a picture of her daughter captioning it, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Following this post was another meaningful post regarding Gianna love for red bows

Related: Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [Photos]

Related: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught Taking Photos By A Bar Owner [Video]

Related: Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Posts Gigi On Her 14th B-Day With A Heart Warming Message was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: Weso Posted May 1, 2020

Also On Power 107.5: