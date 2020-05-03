Keri Hilson Plans To Drop New Music This Year!!

New music is on the way from our girl Keri Hilson! Hilson has been quiet on the music scene for some time now, so fans can get excited about the songstress planning to drop soon.

Recently, Hilson posted a clip of her being featured on an Afrobeatz song with Stone Bwoy entitled “Nominate” and it is a whole vibe.

She says the collaboration just fell together authentically.

“Neither of us were seeking each other out. I met a guy named Dosty on a flight, he was friends with Stonebwoy, and he linked us,” Keri stated. “We were both working on our projects and he was already coming to Atlanta the week after, so I told him to come by my studio. I was working with Andre Harris and he had just wrapped up some other Afrobeatz and reggae projects so I knew he’d kill it. Stonebwoy brought a writer named Selasi with him. We all just worked without aiming for either particular project and “Nominate” was the first idea,” she continued.

Either way the cookie crumbles, sounds like Ms.Hilson is back and ready to blaze trails yet again. She says that she definitely plans to drop a project this year!

“I’ve actually been ready to release new music for a good minute, but as you know this is the ‘business of music,’ Keri added.

Seems like she’s been sitting on some heat for a while now. Stay tuned for what is to come from Keri.

Source: The Shade Room

