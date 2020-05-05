For those wondering when restaurants in Ohio would open up their dine-in portion again, the answer might come sooner than expected.

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced on May 4 during his daily briefing that “groups assembled to help guide the reopening of restaurants” have been working on ideas and goals to help get those businesses back up and running, with new guidelines in place.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The groups consisted of people in the restaurant industry, from small diners to large restaurant chains. DeWine said the reopening dates will be released within the next few days, as will the protocol required for restaurants to reopen in Ohio.

It is not known right now which restaurants will open first, and in which cities. Not to mention how many will be allowed inside the dining area after reopening.

Once all the details will come out, there will be a better picture of how restaurants will handle customers and crowds with all of the new protocols in place.

Are you ready to dine inside of a restaurant again, or do you prefer takeout and delivery for the past few weeks?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Matthew Hatcher and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Restaurants Could Reopen Following Announcement of Different Dates was originally published on wzakcleveland.com