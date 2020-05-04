Spikes in OD Deaths in Franklin County over the Weekend

More people are having a hard time coping with our new reality and drug overdoses have spiked once again in Franklin county according to the coroner. In shocking news, the county has seen 28 overdoses from Friday night through Saturday night.

According to NBC4i.com, Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said the number was high for the county and that the age group of those suffering a fatal overdose is younger this year than it was in 2019: 25 to 35 years old for 2020, compared to 35 and over for 2019.

So far for the first four months of 2020, there has been a 50 percent increase in fatal overdoses compared to last year. If you or someone you know is at risk for drug overdose, you can order from Harm Reduction Ohio by clicking here. You can also contact ADAMH by clicking here.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

