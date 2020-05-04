Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line

Halle Berry is just like the rest of us caring for her hair during quarantine. She’s tending to her natural tresses by letting them breath and trying new products! The Oscar winning actress, who recently appeared alongside her fellow female thespians in T Magazine, raved about her friend Taraji P. Henson’s hair product line.
MUST READ: Halle Berry Had To Shave Her Daughter’s Hair Off: ‘She’s Bald In The Back’
Getting into her self care Saturday routine, the mother of two gave hair with a much-needed mask treatment using TPH’s “Mother Earth Moisturizing Clay Mask.” (14.99)
View this post on Instagram
Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️
The mother earth mask is the perfect mask to leave your hair feeling soft and shiny. The clay ingredient also acts as a cleanser by stripping your skin of impurities while detoxing your scalp.
MUST READ: Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It
Both Halle and Taraji have been keeping us up to date with their beauty regimens during this time. But more-importantly, Halle’s gesture was what girl power looks like!
View this post on Instagram
This QUEEN @halleberry has always been by my side MY ENTIRE career!!! When I was nominated for an Oscar Halle threw me the BIGGEST Hollywood party!!! I didn’t know many ppl in the industry at the time and she introduced me to soooo many incredible super stars and heavy hitters I was so overwhelmed but grateful!!! STILL, HANDS DOWN, ONE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OF MY CAREER!!! A true Queen lifts other women ALL THE WAY UP!!! I love you Halle for ever!!! Beautiful inside and out!!! I still have that bracelet you gave me!!! So sweet!!! #MySisterForLife. I did NOT ask her to post this!!! I NEVER ask ppl to post. I feel weird doing that. So this was TRULY from her heart and 🗣 SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID @tphbytaraji is good for your hair! 😩😂😂😂🙏🏾💋💋💋 #Repost @halleberry ・・・ Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️
Taraji sent praises right back to her friend in a touching Instagram post. Love it!
Try TPH, here.
RELATED STORIES:
Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY Quarantine Face Mask
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?
Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com