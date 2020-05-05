Tory Lanez Linked to Two Assaults Cases

With success comes a whole bunch of BS! A least Im sure thats what the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez would say.

His fame has been taking flight by the 1000’s because of his Quarantine Radio on IG live, where he invite women in to dance and talk about some obnoxious topics. Since then he’s been offered a TV deal with MITV for a 30 min show, and has also been linked to Two Assault case involving two women!

His rumored Ex, Kaylin Garcia and Joes Buddens Ex, Celina Powell, claims she was attacked by Garcia on behalf of the rapper.

Powell is stating Garcia attacked her after the rapper reached for her phone and she walked away, Garcia yanked her to the ground, she states that she was able to get up before she was kicked.

Shortly after the altercation, Tory Lanez, and Garcia drove off with his bodyguard in a white Bentley.

Powell and Lanez have has beef in the past that has aired out online, never in person, according to TMZ.

I smell a Check trying to birth from this situation, What do you think?