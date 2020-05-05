Quarantine Tap With French Montana

French Montana has been taking part in Ramadan since April. The rapper has been a bunch of self-reflecting and focusing on positivity.
He made time to hang out with Radio Bae Micah Dixon, and talk his latest single, Thats A Fact, and his newest one Cold ft Tory Lanez.
Thats A Fact took off on Tik Tok with over 2 Million views, and invented the #spinaroundtheblockchallenge.
Montana also showed special love to all the Mothers out there since, Mothers Day is approaching!
Check out the IG Live below! Make sure you grab that Thats A Fact, and COLD ft Tory Lanez
Shoutout to #FrenchMontana for Stopping by the Micah Dixon Show ✨ He have special love to MOTHERS since Mother's Day is approaching, talked his latest single "COLD" 🥶ft @torylanez ‼️ Gave positive vibes to fans as he is on Ramadan but found time to hit the #spinaroundtheblockchallenge
