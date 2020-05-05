Quarantine Tap With French Montana

French Montana has been taking part in Ramadan since April. The rapper has been a bunch of self-reflecting and focusing on positivity.

He made time to hang out with Radio Bae Micah Dixon, and talk his latest single, Thats A Fact, and his newest one Cold ft Tory Lanez.

Thats A Fact took off on Tik Tok with over 2 Million views, and invented the #spinaroundtheblockchallenge.

Montana also showed special love to all the Mothers out there since, Mothers Day is approaching!

Check out the IG Live below! Make sure you grab that Thats A Fact, and COLD ft Tory Lanez

Hope you enjoy!

