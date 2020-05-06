I don’t know about you but I love to hear stories like this… A woman named Alicia Kappers is a new mom and she has beat the coronavirus.
Via Fox19
Several weeks ago, Kappers, who was then pregnant, showed symptoms of the coronavirus and was brought into Good Samaritan, the hospital says. The baby was delivered several weeks premature after the hospital says their team determined this would be the plan for Kappers and her child. For several weeks, the new mother spent her time inside the ICU being treated for COVID-19.
Cincinnati: Woman Beats COVID-19 & Became A New Mom was originally published on rnbcincy.com
