Family Dollar Security Guard Shot Dead After Telling Woman To Wear Mask

A security guard working at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Mich. was shot dead after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside the establishment. The woman returned with her husband and son, who murdered the man in cold blood and now are on the run.

In one of the more tragic instances of heightened tensions due to the coronavirus pandemic, most especially in the Wolverine State, local outlet WXYZ reports that 43-year-old security guard Calvin James Munerlyn was working at the Family Dollar store last Friday (May 1) and told Sharmel Teague she needed a mask to enter. Teague reportedly became upset with Munerlyn and began yelling at him and spat on him according to the reports.

Teague returned to the store with husband Larry Teague and her son, Ramonyea Bishop. The outlet shares in its reporting that Bishop allegedly fired a gun to the back of Munerlyn’s head, who was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Teague and Bishop are all charged with first-degree murder. Mrs. Teague is currently in custody while Mr. Teague and Bishop have yet to be located by authorities.

