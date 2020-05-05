A Cold Dose Of Peter Thomas Roth’s Hyaluronic Cloud Eye Gel Will Put Puffy Eyes In Their Place

Have you ever cried so much your face literally hurt? That was me Friday morning as I awoke to puffy eyelids and a throbbing face that was in desperate need for something to calm it down.

My very first thought as I looked in the mirror in horror was I wish I still had my Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask. The gentle gel is formulated to hydrate, reduce puffiness, and add a cooling sensation to skin and it’s a favorite of mine in the summer time. Unfortunately, I’d used the last drop of it some time ago and was completely out of luck. But what I did have was a brand new jar of the Water Drench® Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel from the brand and there was truly no time like the present to give it a try.

I’d read about the benefits of putting beauty products in the fridge before, and though opinions are mixed when it comes to claims like extending the longevity of face and eye creams, doctors seem pretty sure that applying these items fresh from the fridge can yield an added bonus. Elizabeth Tanzi, founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care and associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at the George Washington University Medical Center, told Allure a cream or gel formulated to reduce puffiness is exactly the type of product that should be kept in the fridge. “The fact that it’s cold helps to vasoconstrict and may help with puffiness,” Tanzi said. “Otherwise,” she added. “I don’t think there is much difference between room-temperature and cold products.”

Hanging on to that word, I put my eye gel in the fridge around 9 am Friday and went on about my work day to make sure the product had plenty of time to cool. The gel is formulated with a 50% Hyaluronic Acid Complex and Pentavitin,® a hydrating plant extract which can provide up to 72 hours of moisture even after washing your face. AcquaCell and Malachite Complex help smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles, Caffeine decreases the look of puffiness, and Haloxyl works to combat the look of darkness. The product has pretty much everything I needed to combat the effect restless nights and days of crying had had on my eyes and I can’t even describe how soothing the cold gel felt as I dotted it under my eyes about five hours later and then applied it around my orbital bone using the pad of my ring finger. If you’ve ever pulled cucumber slices out of the fridge and placed them over your eyes, the sensation was just like that, only softer and more convenient because I didn’t have to keep my head in a titled position to keep veggies from sliding off of my face. Although Water Drench is a lightweight gel, it applies with the rich smoothness of a cream which only made me enjoy it even more.

It’s been my experience that gel eye products are best used at nighttime, as the consistency doesn’t tend to mesh well with powder or liquid makeup items like concealer and foundation. As some reviews warned, I did experience some pilling with the gel, which can cause dots of white residue, so I definitely recommend applying before you go to bed versus adding to your daytime skin routine. Because I’m in the house makeup-free, I’ve been using the gel morning and night and I’m beyond happy with the results.

By Saturday morning, the swelling on my right eye reduced dramatically, despite additional tears during the day. And by Sunday, my eyelids were totally back to normal. (See photo above for proof.) Whether its allergies, anxiety, or the angst of the time we’re living in that has you waking up with swollen lids, I definitely recommend giving this gel a try. With non-essential businesses still shuttering their doors in the wake of covid-19, this may be the closest thing you get to a spa-like service that produces real results for a while.

