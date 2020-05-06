Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by two men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The two men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis wanted to question Arbery because he was seen jogging and they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood.

We first discovered the story on Don Lemon’s CNN interview where Ahmaud’s Mother, lawyer and friend of the show; Attorney Lee Merritt discuss the story. We ask the community to rise up and seek justice!

Attorney Lee Meritt who was also Jean Bothams lawyer is reportedly heading to Georgia today.

Related Article: Amber Guyer Sentenced to 10 years in Botham Jean’s Murder

CREDIT: @grassrootslaw

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Diddy You Listening?: Joe Biden Unveils “Lift Every Voice” Plan Geared Towards Black America

Klantee: San Diego Man Wore KKK Hood To The Grocery Store

#SolesForSale: Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest Jordans

A Literal Buzz Kill: Murder Hornets Are Here And They’re Deadly

Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion

Rick Ross Asks Court To Throw Out Pregnant Ex’s Paternity Suit For Child Support

The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald Trump With “Mourning In America” Ad

Nike To Donate 140,000 Air Zoom Pulse Sneakers To Healthcare Workers

Cam’ron “Ride The Wave,” Young M.A “RNID” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.20

Say It With Us: Justice for Ahmaud Arbery was originally published on thebeatdfw.com