Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

Serena Williams can add another accomplishment to her long and well-deserved resume: Stuart Weitzman model and their VitalVoices Global Partnership ambassador.
In the campaign that dropped on Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is snatched in a white bodysuit with a matching white blazer (and a trench coat, depending on the picture) all while rocking an array of the luxury brands shoes. Hands down: Serena looks amazing and is giving us all the thick thighs!
Stunning!
New SW global spokeswoman #SerenaWilliams stars in our 2020 Campaign. Inspired by Serena, who herself has demonstrated resilience and courage to overcome obstacles throughout her career, the campaign reinforces the notion of women standing as pillars of hope and optimism for their communities. @serenawilliams #SWWomen #StuartWeitzman
“I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore! I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities. Head to @StuartWeitzman to learn more,” Olympia’s mama wrote in an Instagram post.
As Marie Claire pointed out, “the brand’s VitalVoices Global Partnership, which is a nonprofit that invests in women leaders who drive global change,” especially during this COVID-19 crisis. Serena chose the two leaders: Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us, and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In HerHUE.
Serena may be on quarantine like the rest of us, but she is still out there making boss moves. Just last month, she announced her “Legends” campaign for her S by Serena line.
“I wanted to reach out in this really crazy time—probably most of us have never experienced this before,” she says in the video. “It has nothing to do with fame and notoriety. There are legends all around us,” her caption stated.
It has nothing to do with fame and notoriety. There are legends all around us. For me, my mom has been a legend in my life since the start. I want to know about the legendary people in your life and how you're celebrating them. We'll be sharing more legendary love this week on S by Serena, and I challenge you to shout out the legends on your own social and tag @serena.
We will always stan a hardworking queen.
Check out Stuart Weitzman’s new line here.
